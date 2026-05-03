NIDA Poll: Two-thirds of Southerners support Landbridge project

Southerners broadly support Landbridge project, NIDA Poll finds
The National Institute of Development Administration, or NIDA Poll, has released the results of a public opinion survey titled “What Southerners Say: The Landbridge Project is Coming”, showing broad support for the government’s proposed Landbridge project, despite concerns over its environmental and community impact.
The survey was conducted from April 28–30, 2026, among 1,455 eligible voters aged 18 and above across 14 southern provinces.
NIDA Poll said the survey used multi-stage sampling, with a 97.0% confidence level and a margin of error of ±0.05.
The poll found that most respondents had heard of the Landbridge project, but many said they had only limited understanding of it.
Question: How aware are respondents of the Landbridge project?
Among the 1,333 respondents who had prior knowledge of the project, environmental impact was the most commonly cited concern.
Question: What are respondents most concerned about regarding the Landbridge project?
The survey found that 67.22% of respondents either strongly or somewhat agreed with the Landbridge project, while 32.78% expressed disagreement.
Question: What is respondents’ overall position on the Landbridge project?
The respondents came from all 14 southern provinces, with the largest shares from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Surat Thani.
NIDA Poll explained that the survey sample was drawn from eligible voters across all 14 southern provinces, with the largest share of respondents from Nakhon Si Thammarat, followed by Songkhla and Surat Thani.
The rest of the sample came from Narathiwat, Trang, Pattani, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Krabi, Yala, Phuket, Satun, Phang Nga and Ranong, in descending order of representation.
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