NIDA Poll: Two-thirds of Southerners support Landbridge project

Southerners broadly support Landbridge project, NIDA Poll finds

The National Institute of Development Administration, or NIDA Poll, has released the results of a public opinion survey titled “What Southerners Say: The Landbridge Project is Coming”, showing broad support for the government’s proposed Landbridge project, despite concerns over its environmental and community impact.

The survey was conducted from April 28–30, 2026, among 1,455 eligible voters aged 18 and above across 14 southern provinces.

NIDA Poll said the survey used multi-stage sampling, with a 97.0% confidence level and a margin of error of ±0.05.

Limited understanding despite widespread awareness

The poll found that most respondents had heard of the Landbridge project, but many said they had only limited understanding of it.