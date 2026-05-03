BMA warns Bangkok heat index at ‘very dangerous’ level

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has issued a warning over the city’s Heat Index for Sunday, May 3, 2026, saying the level is in the “very dangerous” range and advising the public to strictly avoid outdoor activities.
In a post on its official Facebook page, the BMA said both the general public and at-risk groups should refrain from outdoor activities entirely. Anyone experiencing abnormal symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
The BMA advised people to avoid outdoor activities, especially during the hottest period of the day, from 11am to 3pm.
Members of the public were urged to monitor themselves for possible heat-related symptoms, including fatigue, dizziness, red rashes, cramps or fainting. Those with severe symptoms should seek urgent medical care.
The BMA said several groups should be closely monitored during the severe heat conditions, including:
The agency also advised people to drink clean water regularly and avoid staying in direct sunlight for extended periods.
Bangkok residents can search for BKK Cooling Center service points through the Greener Bangkok website. The BMA said the facilities provide places where people can rest and cool down safely during periods of extreme heat.
For medical emergencies, people can call the 1669 hotline, which is available 24 hours a day.
The public can also follow updates on the situation through AIR BKK, the airbkk.com website and the AirBKK application.
The severe heat situation reflects the growing health risks linked to intensifying climate conditions and serves as a warning for people to take extra precautions during this year’s hot season.