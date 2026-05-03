BMA warns Bangkok heat index at ‘very dangerous’ level

BMA issues ‘very dangerous’ heat index warning for Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has issued a warning over the city’s Heat Index for Sunday, May 3, 2026, saying the level is in the “very dangerous” range and advising the public to strictly avoid outdoor activities.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the BMA said both the general public and at-risk groups should refrain from outdoor activities entirely. Anyone experiencing abnormal symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Public told to avoid outdoor activities from 11am to 3pm

The BMA advised people to avoid outdoor activities, especially during the hottest period of the day, from 11am to 3pm.