DDC warns nicotine pouches are addictive, illegal to sell online

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has warned the public not to believe claims that nicotine pouches are harmless, stressing that the products contain high levels of nicotine and are subject to strict tobacco-control laws.
Dr Anek Mung-omklang, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Wednesday (April 29) that misleading information about nicotine pouches had been circulating, with some claims suggesting that the products were safe.
He said such claims were inaccurate, as nicotine pouches can deliver high levels of nicotine into the bloodstream through the lining of the mouth, directly affecting the nervous system and brain.
Dr Anek said nicotine can stimulate the brain quickly, making users vulnerable to addiction, particularly children and young people whose brains are still developing.
He warned that nicotine may affect memory, learning and emotional control, while also increasing the risk of heart disease, vascular disease and serious oral health problems.
The department said the warning was aimed at correcting public misunderstanding and preventing nicotine pouches from being promoted as a safer or harmless alternative to other tobacco products.
Dr Anek said nicotine pouches are classified as tobacco products under the Tobacco Products Control Act BE 2560 (2017) and are therefore subject to strict legal controls.
Sales to people under the age of 20 are prohibited, while online sales are completely banned.
The law also prohibits advertising, public relations and marketing in all forms. This includes displaying nicotine pouches at points of sale and organising promotional campaigns such as discounts, exchanges, giveaways or free gifts.
The Department of Disease Control warned business operators and sellers that violations of tobacco-control rules carry legal penalties and that offenders will face full legal action.
Members of the public who find illegal advertising or online sales of nicotine pouches can report the matter to the department by calling 02 590 3852.
People who wish to quit using tobacco products can seek free advice at public health facilities under the Ministry of Public Health or call the national quit-smoking hotline at 1600.
Dr Anek stressed that all tobacco products contain nicotine, which is harmful, addictive and can have life-threatening health effects.