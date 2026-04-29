DDC warns nicotine pouches are addictive, illegal to sell online

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has warned the public not to believe claims that nicotine pouches are harmless, stressing that the products contain high levels of nicotine and are subject to strict tobacco-control laws.

Dr Anek Mung-omklang, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Wednesday (April 29) that misleading information about nicotine pouches had been circulating, with some claims suggesting that the products were safe.

He said such claims were inaccurate, as nicotine pouches can deliver high levels of nicotine into the bloodstream through the lining of the mouth, directly affecting the nervous system and brain.