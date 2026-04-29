DTAM launches 450-hour ‘Pho-Lanna’ Thai massage course to push global wellness

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) has unveiled a new 450-hour Thai massage programme—branded “Pho-Lanna”—as part of a broader push to grow Thailand’s health and wellness economy and strengthen the country’s position as a global wellness hub.

DTAM director-general Dr Pongsathorn Pokpermdee said the initiative aligns with the Public Health Ministry’s policy to generate income from health and wellness services, while differentiating Thai massage in the international market.

Thailand has selected San Kamphaeng Hot Springs in Chiang Mai as the pilot site for a full-service wellness hub model, designed to offer visitors a more holistic health experience.

Dr Ratchanee Chanket, director of the Thai Traditional Medicine Institute, said the programme’s distinctive feature is the integration of the Wat Pho Thai massage texts—dating to the reign of King Rama III and recognised as world heritage—alongside Northern Thai culture and “Lanna-style movement and rhythm”. The course highlights 11 signature techniques and nine core steps.