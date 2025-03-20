Thai Massage College' opens to train therapists and boost income

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, stated while presiding over the opening ceremony of the "Thai Massage College of Thailand" on Thursday (March 20, 2025) at the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine that elevating Thai wisdom, particularly Thai massage, is part of the Public Health Ministry's policy to enhance the health economy’s potential and establish Thailand as a Medical and Wellness Hub.

The Thai Massage College will serve as a centre for training and developing skilled Thai massage therapists with specialized expertise in seven conditions: myofascial pain syndrome, frozen shoulder, trigger finger, piriformis syndrome, herniated disc, cerebrovascular accident, and knee pain.