Thai Massage College' opens to train therapists and boost income

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, stated while presiding over the opening ceremony of the "Thai Massage College of Thailand" on Thursday (March 20, 2025) at the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine that elevating Thai wisdom, particularly Thai massage, is part of the Public Health Ministry's policy to enhance the health economy’s potential and establish Thailand as a Medical and Wellness Hub.
The Thai Massage College will serve as a centre for training and developing skilled Thai massage therapists with specialized expertise in seven conditions: myofascial pain syndrome, frozen shoulder, trigger finger, piriformis syndrome, herniated disc, cerebrovascular accident, and knee pain.
"Upon passing the assessment and being certified as specialists, practitioners will have the opportunity to receive higher compensation, elevating the profession, quality standards, and image of Thai massage," said Somsak. "This will enhance confidence in Thai massage as a recognized health care practice both domestically and internationally, while also contributing over 144 billion baht to the country's health economy."
Dr Sakda Alphach, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, stated that the Thai Massage College will operate as a department-level institution responsible for training and certifying Thai massage standards. It will serve as a global hub for academic exchange and collaboration in Thai massage while ensuring public confidence in Thai massage as a health care practice.
The college will enhance the skills of individuals who have completed the 150-hour Thai health massage course registered with the Department of Health Service Support. It aims to train 20,000 Thai traditional medicine assistants in specialized Thai massage techniques for seven specific conditions and prepare 1,000 master trainers in Thai massage, who will receive official instructor certification.
" Training will be conducted across 18 Thai traditional medicine training centres and 38 universities nationwide that offer programs in Thai traditional and applied traditional medicine. Additionally, the college will oversee standard assessments and certification for Thai massage quality," Dr Sakda said.
Those interested can apply for training through the Thai Massage College's official Facebook page.