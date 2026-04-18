Finance Minister Eyes 100bn Baht Budget Transfer to Fortify Economy

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas moves to claw back idle procurement funds for a 100-billion-baht stimulus package to counter global economic shocks.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, has announced plans for a major fiscal reallocation, targeting approximately 100 billion baht to safeguard the national economy against global volatility.

The proposed measure involves a formal Budget Transfer Act to redirect funds from state projects that fail to initiate procurement by the end of April.

Expressing candid concern over the current fiscal trajectory, Ekniti admitted that revenue collection for the year is at risk of missing targets.

He attributed this to a slowing economy dampened by the ongoing energy crisis and geopolitical conflicts, warning that the government must pivot its strategy to handle a succession of looming global crises.

