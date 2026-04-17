Ekniti pitches Thailand’s crisis model at IMF global debate

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has told a major global economic forum that the country remains on firm macroeconomic footing despite taking a heavy hit from the energy crisis, while suggesting that Thailand’s response could offer useful lessons for other countries facing similar pressure.

Speaking at the “Debate on the Global Economy” during the 2026 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, Ekniti joined a line-up of top policymakers and economists that included IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Banque de France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau, S&P Global chief executive Martina Cheung and Cornell University professor Eswar Prasad.





Ekniti acknowledged that Thailand, as a net energy importer, has been hit hard by the latest oil shock. In the short term, he said, surging energy prices have fed directly into transport costs and household expenses, adding to inflationary pressure.

The country has also had to contend with supply shocks linked to shortages of upstream goods such as fertiliser and naphtha, which have affected both agriculture and the plastics sector.

Even so, he argued that Thailand’s broader economic position remains resilient. He pointed to a healthy balance of payments position and strong foreign exchange reserves, saying reserves stand at more than 2.5 times short-term external debt and are sufficient to cover around 10 months of imports.