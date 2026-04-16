Thailand pivots to targeted aid, green investment as it readies IMF meet

At the same time, regulatory reforms — described as a “guillotine” approach to cutting red tape — are being pursued to unlock productivity and attract new investment.

‘4T’ framework to tackle energy and geopolitical risks

To address energy price swings and rising geopolitical risks, the Finance Ministry has introduced a “4T” policy framework:

Target — focused support for vulnerable groups

— focused support for vulnerable groups Transition — shifting towards clean energy

— shifting towards clean energy Transformation — restructuring the economy

— restructuring the economy Together — mobilising cross-sector cooperation

Under this approach, Thailand will accelerate the development of energy infrastructure, including smart grids, while promoting direct power purchase agreements to support the expansion of renewable energy.

Bangkok to host IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings

Ekniti also formally announced Thailand’s readiness to host the 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, positioning the country as a platform for global economic dialogue.

The meeting will be held under the theme “Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience”, with a focus on sustainable growth, the green and digital transition, and strengthening Asean’s role as a key engine of the global economy.

Southeast Asia seen as stabilising force in fragmented world

In his closing remarks, Ekniti said that amid a more fragmented global landscape, Southeast Asia — including Thailand — has the potential to act as a stabilising anchor for the global economy.

The shift in Thailand’s policy direction, he suggested, is aimed at ensuring the country is not only resilient to shocks, but also better positioned to compete in a rapidly changing global environment.