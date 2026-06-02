Speedboat hits large vessel off Chonburi, injuries reported

A speedboat crashed into a large vessel at sea in the channel between Koh Loi and Koh Sichang in Chonburi province at 6.55am on Tuesday (June 2, 2026).

The collision caused considerable alarm among tourists and people travelling by boat in the area.

The radio centre of the Sawang Prateep Sriracha Rescue Unit received an emergency maritime report and urgently coordinated with Sriracha Marine Police Station and rescue volunteers to reach the scene, about 1 nautical mile from Koh Loi.

On arrival, officers found that the injured had already been brought back to shore at the end of Koh Loi Pier in Sriracha for urgent first aid.