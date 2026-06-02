Speedboat hits large vessel off Chonburi, injuries reported

A speedboat crashed into a large vessel at sea in the channel between Koh Loi and Koh Sichang in Chonburi province at 6.55am on Tuesday (June 2, 2026).
The collision caused considerable alarm among tourists and people travelling by boat in the area.
The radio centre of the Sawang Prateep Sriracha Rescue Unit received an emergency maritime report and urgently coordinated with Sriracha Marine Police Station and rescue volunteers to reach the scene, about 1 nautical mile from Koh Loi.
On arrival, officers found that the injured had already been brought back to shore at the end of Koh Loi Pier in Sriracha for urgent first aid.
The latest condition of the two injured men after the boat collision
An inspection by the emergency response team of the Sawang Prateep Sriracha Rescue Unit found that the two injured people were both men. Their conditions were reported as follows:
The first injured man had a large laceration to the head, along with severe pain in the neck and back.
However, he remained conscious.
The second injured man had bruises on his body and neck pain from the strong impact.
He was also conscious.
Rescue workers provided initial first aid before taking both injured men by emergency ambulance to Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital for further treatment.