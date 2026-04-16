Ekniti eyes smart grid shift to let households sell power

Targeted subsidies, not blanket support

With fiscal space narrowing, Ekniti said the government is using its 4T approach, Target, Transition, Transform, Together, to manage the crisis more efficiently.

That means shifting away from blanket subsidies and towards targeted support aimed at the groups most directly affected. The goal is to use limited budget resources more precisely while still cushioning the impact of the energy shock.

Direct digital support for fuel and gas under study

He said one of Thailand’s key strengths is its digital public infrastructure, particularly systems such as PromptPay, which can be used to transfer assistance directly to intended recipients during crises.

He cited previous efforts to connect truck drivers’ licence data with bank accounts and to use digital welfare cards to deliver support more accurately, instead of relying on broad cash handouts.

Building on that model, the government is now studying a digital wallet mechanism for cooking gas and fuel support, which would allow targeted relief to be sent directly to those who need it most.

Tourism recovery still being watched closely

Ekniti also said tourism, one of Thailand’s main economic engines, had continued to recover, with Songkran providing encouraging momentum.

Even so, he warned that the conflict in the Middle East still poses risks to confidence and could slow tourist arrivals if tensions worsen. That is why Thailand is also looking to deepen Asean cooperation, including through cross-border payment systems, to support regional tourism and make growth more resilient.