4 Barriers holding back Thailand’s rooftop solar growth

Thailand’s residential solar energy market continues to grow below its full potential, despite the Ministry of Energy’s estimation that the country could generate over 121,000 MW from rooftop solar installations.

However, data from 2022 revealed that only 1,893 MW had been installed, representing just 1.6% of the total potential capacity.

This indicates that consumers still face significant barriers when deciding to invest in solar panel installations.

The Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) released a survey earlier in 2025, with 2,257 respondents, revealing that 80% of consumers expressed interest in installing rooftop solar but had yet to take action. Only 9% had already installed systems, and 3% were in the process of installation. Meanwhile, 8% showed no interest at all.