4 Barriers holding back Thailand’s rooftop solar growth

Thailand’s residential solar energy market continues to grow below its full potential, despite the Ministry of Energy’s estimation that the country could generate over 121,000 MW from rooftop solar installations.
However, data from 2022 revealed that only 1,893 MW had been installed, representing just 1.6% of the total potential capacity.
This indicates that consumers still face significant barriers when deciding to invest in solar panel installations.
The Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) released a survey earlier in 2025, with 2,257 respondents, revealing that 80% of consumers expressed interest in installing rooftop solar but had yet to take action. Only 9% had already installed systems, and 3% were in the process of installation. Meanwhile, 8% showed no interest at all.
This indicates strong potential interest but also highlights significant barriers to adoption.
The survey identified four main obstacles preventing wider adoption:
In terms of government expectations, consumers prioritise installation subsidies the most, followed by tax deductions and post-installation measures such as the purchase of surplus electricity at retail prices or streamlined permit processes.
Additionally, there have been suggestions to support solar systems manufactured by Thai operators and to deregulate the private sale of electricity to the grid. This reflects the demand for a comprehensive “policy package” that covers cost, access to systems, and post-installation benefits.
For installation service providers, SCB EIC suggests key strategies to meet customer demands, including building trust through transparent product information, offering warranties and after-sales services, developing low-interest financing options or leasing plans with financial institutions, and providing convenience, such as handling permit applications on behalf of customers to reduce complexity.
Government measures remain a key determinant. In the short term, quality assurance systems for installers, subsidies, and low-interest loans can alleviate costs, while developing one-stop services will help streamline the permitting process.
In the long term, these measures should be integrated with national energy plans, such as promoting third-party access to sell electricity and implementing net metering systems, to encourage the widespread use of rooftop solar energy.
Building infrastructure that supports citizen-generated electricity could be the “key” to unlocking Thailand’s clean energy potential and advancing the country towards a sustainable energy future.