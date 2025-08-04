US flags Thai solar exports for origin fraud, Finance Ministry tightens checks

The aim is to ensure compliance with a new trade agreement between Thailand and the United States on non-tariff barriers, following their recent deal to impose a 19% reciprocal import tariff.

Julapun added that the tariff agreement, approved by the Thai Cabinet on August 1, will next be submitted to Parliament. He expressed confidence that it would pass smoothly.

“Circumvention of origin rules is a serious violation, and we already have strict controls in place. But under this deal, we need to intensify those efforts even further,” Julapun said.

When asked whether the tariff deal would affect state revenue, Julapun said the matter should not be viewed in isolation. He argued that while tariffs might increase, trade volumes are also expected to grow as a result of improved bilateral relations.