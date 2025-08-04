Thai govt pushes US tariff deal to parliament, prepares origin rule negotiations

This move follows the United States’ announcement on July 31 to impose a 19% reciprocal tariff on imports from Thailand, Malaysia, and Cambodia—after previously declaring similar rates for Indonesia (19%) and Vietnam (20%).

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the negotiating team is preparing detailed terms to present to parliament. The proposed deal includes a phased tariff reduction framework:

Immediate liberalisation: Some US goods will receive a 0% import tariff, particularly items already covered under Thailand’s FTAs with other countries.

Phased liberalisation: Certain goods will be reduced to 0% tariff over 3–5 years to allow domestic adjustment.

Exemptions: Products for which Thai producers are not ready will remain protected and not subject to 0% tariffs.

Pichai noted that while the US tariff rate has been announced, the detailed rules for regional value content (RVC)—a key criteria in determining a product’s origin—are still under negotiation.

For now, both sides may use a general threshold of 40% local content as a baseline, but the Thai side aims to finalise clearer terms soon.

RVC rules are critical under rules of origin frameworks, which define how much value must be added domestically or regionally to qualify for preferential tariff treatment.