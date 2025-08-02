Thailand Wary as US Tariff Deal Threatens Export Sector Stability

Thailand's recent agreement with the United States, which saw a key import tariff reduced from 36% to 19%, has been met with cautious optimism and significant concern from the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

While the lower tariff is a welcome relief, the think tank warns that hidden concessions could severely impact Thai exports and necessitate a major economic rethink.

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a senior researcher at TDRI, noted that while the 19% reciprocal tariff aligns Thailand with regional competitors, details of what Bangkok conceded in exchange for this reduction remain unclear.

On the upside, the significant drop from the initial 36% tariff is expected to mitigate some negative impacts on the export sector and lessen the risk of businesses relocating to avoid "Trump-era" duties.

However, Nonarit stressed the considerable downside. A 19% tariff, for products previously untaxed, represents a substantial new burden.

"This means exporters will have to bear this burden to varying degrees," he explained, noting that while some costs might be passed to US consumers or absorbed across the supply chain, "19% is still a substantial figure that will significantly affect the export industry's income."

A major point of ambiguity lies in the "market openings" Thailand may have agreed to. Reports suggest tens of thousands of items could see liberalised import access, potentially reducing import tax revenue.