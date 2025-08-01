Thailand Leverages Five Core Strengths to Attract Foreign Investment Despite US Tariffs

Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) is promoting five core competitive advantages to attract foreign capital, expressing confidence that the country remains an attractive destination despite newly announced 19% US reciprocal tariffs.

The investment promotion agency is focusing on building high-tech industrial supply chains and transforming Thailand's economic structure toward future industries as it navigates the evolving global trade landscape.

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the successful negotiation by "Team Thailand" – a public-private partnership led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira – secured a 19% US customs duty rate on Thai goods, down from the initially proposed 36%.

"This rate allows Thailand to remain competitive compared to other countries in the region," Narit said, adding that investors in target industries have expressed confidence in proceeding with Thailand investments.

The BOI is actively promoting five key sectors: bio-circular-green (BCG) economy, electric vehicles, semiconductors and advanced electronics, digital and artificial intelligence technology, and international business centers.



