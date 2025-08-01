Thailand Rejects Claims of Total Market Opening in US Tariff Agreement

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has firmly rejected suggestions that the kingdom's recent reciprocal tariff agreement with the United States represents wholesale market liberalisation, insisting instead that the deal involves carefully calibrated strategic openings designed to protect domestic industries.

Speaking to Thai media at the Finance Ministry on Friday, Pichai emphasised that Thailand has not granted universal zero per cent import liberalisation for American goods, contrary to speculation surrounding the agreement.

"Over the past 30-40 years, Thailand has traded with many countries, except the United States," Pichai explained. "As Thailand already maintains a Free Trade Agreement with Australia, we proposed that the US receive equivalent tariff treatment."

Under the arrangement, selected US goods entering Thailand will face zero percent tariffs, whilst Thai exports to America will continue to attract 19 percent duties—a level Pichai described as competitive for Thai producers.

Energy and Aviation Priorities

The Finance Minister outlined specific sectors where Thailand will open its market, focusing primarily on essential imports including energy supplies and aircraft.

Thailand has already committed to purchasing one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, with deliveries expected next year to help reduce domestic electricity costs.

