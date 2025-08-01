Government announces success as Thailand secures 19% US tariff deal

Thailand has successfully negotiated a reciprocal tariff agreement with the United States, resulting in a substantial reduction in import duties on Thai goods from 36% to 19%, Government Spokesman Jirayu Huangsap announced on Friday (August 1).
The new rate, effective from August 1, 2025, positions Thailand competitively alongside key regional economies such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Japan, which already enjoy similar tariff levels.
“This breakthrough deal reflects a major success for Team Thailand in securing a win-win outcome that safeguards our export base and supports long-term economic stability,” Jirayu said. “It also highlights Thailand’s capability to assert itself in global trade amid shifting international trade policies.”
The tariff reduction was confirmed by US President Donald Trump, who announced the final list of countries subject to the new reciprocal tariff structure under the so-called “Annex I” group. Thailand’s new rate of 19% marks a significant improvement from the previously announced 36%.
Other ASEAN countries also saw revised rates under the same framework:
Brunei: 25%
Cambodia: 19%
Indonesia: 19%
Laos: 40%
Malaysia: 19%
Myanmar: 40%
Philippines: 19%
Vietnam: 20%
The agreement is seen as a strategic victory for Thailand, preserving its export competitiveness in the US market while avoiding the harshest tariff penalties imposed on some of its neighbours.