Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Southeast Asian Nations Including Thailand

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order imposing additional customs duties on multiple nations, with Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia facing a 19% tariff rate effective from 1st August.

The White House announced the new tariff structure, which will see Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia subjected to 19% duties, whilst Vietnam faces a slightly higher rate of 20%.

The measures form part of what the administration has declared a "trade emergency" due to America's persistent trade deficit.

Other significant economies have received varying treatment under the new regime. Brazil, which Trump had previously threatened with tariffs of up to 50%, will face a more modest 10% rate. Taiwan has been assigned a 20% tariff, whilst Brunei faces 25%. Laos and Myanmar will bear the heaviest burden at 40%.

The new duties will apply to goods entering for consumption or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption at or after 12:01 AM Eastern Time, seven days following the executive order's signing—specifically 7th August.

Trade Emergency Declaration

Trump's 31st July executive order invokes emergency economic powers, citing America's substantial and persistent trade deficit as a threat to national security and economic stability.

The administration attributes the deficit to unfair trading practices by partner nations, including unequal tariff rates and trade barriers.