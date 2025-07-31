Trump insists on August 1 deadline, no extensions, while Thailand rushes to finalise US tariff proposal

At around 7:30 PM Thai time, US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, reaffirming that the August 1 deadline would not be extended:

“The August First deadline is the August First deadline – It stands strong, and will not be extended. A big day for America!!!”

He followed this up with another post:

“August First, a great day for America!!!”

Trump's posts were followed by a lengthy announcement detailing the imposition of a 25% tariff on India.