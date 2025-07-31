Trump insists on August 1 deadline, no extensions, while Thailand rushes to finalise US tariff proposal

At around 7:30 PM Thai time, US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, reaffirming that the August 1 deadline would not be extended:
“The August First deadline is the August First deadline – It stands strong, and will not be extended. A big day for America!!!”
He followed this up with another post:
“August First, a great day for America!!!”
Trump's posts were followed by a lengthy announcement detailing the imposition of a 25% tariff on India.
Meanwhile, in Thailand, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira revealed on Wednesday that the country is working tirelessly to finalise its revised proposal on US tariffs, with the final version expected to be submitted later today (July 30), ahead of the crucial August 1 deadline.
“We’ve been working on it since early this morning, constantly in contact with the US. We responded to their earlier feedback yesterday and are now fine-tuning the details. It’s a delicate matter, but we’re doing what we can. Although it’s difficult, we expect to send a final version later today,” he said.