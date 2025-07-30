Thai Finance Minister races to finalise US tariff proposal before August 1 deadline

When asked whether Thailand could conclude the negotiations in time, Pichai said there was still one day left and the team had been working day and night to improve the proposal. However, he acknowledged there was no guarantee that the US would respond in time.

Pichai also addressed the updated 2025 GDP forecast from the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), which has been revised upwards from 2.1% to 2.2%. He called it a positive signal that reflects a gradual recovery, despite ongoing risks.

“It’s slightly better than expected. Three months ago, the projection was 2.1%, and now it’s 2.2%. I believe they factored in tourism, which has dipped, but exports remain stable. We’ll have to see how the second half plays out — they want to assess other developments as well,” he said.