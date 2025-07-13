Ruangkrai asks NACC to investigate Pichai over Thaksin’s invitation to official meeting

Article 11:

Must not engage in any act that creates a conflict between personal interest and the public interest, whether directly or indirectly.

Article 12:

Must uphold the rule of law and conduct oneself in accordance with the moral and ethical standards of society.

Article 14:

Must strictly preserve the confidentiality of meetings and deliberations, and must respect the majority resolution as well as the reasoning of all parties.

Article 17:

Must refrain from any act that would tarnish the dignity or integrity of the position held.

Previous court ruling cited as precedent

In his petition, Ruangkrai referenced a past ruling by the Supreme Court’s ethical standards division in a similar case, arguing that this provides grounds for the NACC to accept his complaint.

He further alleged that Pichai’s actions had undermined the credibility of the Cabinet. If left unchecked, Ruangkrai warned, it could set a precedent for other ministers to involve unauthorised individuals in official meetings.

