Pichai Optimistic on US Tariff Talks, Expects \'Win-Win\' 20% Rate

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira expressed optimism on Friday regarding ongoing reciprocal tariff negotiations with the United States.

He stated that discussions with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) yesterday evening were "good," taking the full 30 minutes as planned.

Pichai explained that the talks focused on clear issues, with Thailand presenting detailed proposals concerning customs duties, transhipment of goods, increased purchases of US products, and greater Thai investment in the US.

The Thai side also highlighted efforts to enhance its operational efficiency. Crucially, the US indicated that Thailand's revised offer showed "Very Substantial Improvement."

Pichai maintained that Thailand's proposal rests on sound principles. However, he acknowledged that opening markets to US goods means Thailand must also adopt a proactive approach.

If Thailand boosts imports to balance trade with the US, its economy must simultaneously expand, enabling it to increase exports to other global markets.

He noted that while reducing import barriers for certain US goods might be minor in value, it could impact domestic agriculture, industry, and the SME supply chain. The government, he assured, is committed to supporting these sectors and will urgently assist them through this transition.