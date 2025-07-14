Govt allocates 200bn baht in soft loans for exporters hit by US tariffs

The Thai government has prepared a 200-billion-baht soft loan package to support exporters expected to be impacted by punitive US import tariffs, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Monday.

Response to Trump’s proposed 36% import tariff

Speaking at the Roundtable: The Art of The (Re)Deal event, Pichai said the financial support is part of a broader relief effort to counter the effects of import tariffs proposed by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Trump has announced plans to impose a 36% import duty on certain products from Thailand, citing the large trade deficit between the two countries as justification.