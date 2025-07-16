Thailand to Propose Zero Tariffs in Crucial US Trade Talks Tonight

Thailand is set to make a significant offer to the United States tonight, proposing 0% import duties on tens of thousands of products in a pivotal video conference with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The move comes as Bangkok simultaneously prepares contingency plans for potential US tariffs.

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat confirmed the breakthrough in trade negotiations today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, will spearhead "Team Thailand" in discussions with the USTR, presenting Thailand's newly revised and expanded proposals.