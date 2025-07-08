Thailand\'s Economy Faces 1.1% GDP Contraction as US Tariff Threat Looms

Thailand's gross domestic product could contract by 1.1% this year if the United States proceeds with imposing 36% tariffs on Thai imports from 1st August, according to leading economists who are urging the government to implement emergency monetary and fiscal measures.

The stark warning comes after President Donald Trump sent a letter to Thailand indicating the end of a 90-day suspension period, with tariffs reverting to their original 36% level.

The move has sparked concerns amongst Thailand's economic community about the nation's competitiveness and investment attractiveness.

Dr Piyasak Manasant, Head of Economic Research at InnoVest X Securities, warned that Thailand's full-year GDP could turn negative by approximately 1.1%, with the second half potentially contracting by 4-4.5%.

"Since the United States is Thailand's main market and global tariffs will impact spending and tourism," he told Krungthep Turakij newspaper.

The economist called for urgent policy intervention, recommending the Bank of Thailand implement at least one emergency interest rate cut of 0.25% before August, with potentially deeper cuts required.

He also urged acceleration of the government's 1.1 trillion baht economic stimulus budget disbursement.

Competitive Disadvantage

Amonthep Chawla, Executive Vice President and Head of Research at CIMB Thai Bank, emphasised that the 36% tariff rate would severely impact confidence and investment climate.

"This tax collection at this level is considered very high compared to competing countries like Vietnam, where the US collects only 20% for general goods," he said.

The disparity places Thailand at a significant disadvantage, particularly in technology and electronics industries.