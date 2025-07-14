Pichai submits choice for new Bank of Thailand governor for Cabinet approval Tuesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday that he had submitted his nomination for the next governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to the Cabinet, which is expected to consider the appointment on Tuesday.

Pichai told reporters that he had signed off on the nomination of the finalist to replace current BOT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, whose term ends on September 30.

“I have signed and submitted the nominee to the Cabinet. Please wait and see tomorrow who will be appointed as the next BOT governor,” he said.

