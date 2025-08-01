Thai Industry Cheers Tariff Cut, Urges Skills Boost and Market Diversification

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has congratulated the Thai government on successfully negotiating a 19% reciprocal tariff rate with the United States.

However, the industry body simultaneously urged the government to press ahead with programmes to upskill Thai entrepreneurs and develop new markets and trade networks.

The FTI’s statement, released on Friday, came in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s executive order approving new tariffs for dozens of countries, with rates ranging from 10% to 41%.

Thailand's success in negotiating its import tariff rate down to 19% places it on a level footing with Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, making it a competitive rate compared to its regional neighbours.

Countries facing higher tariffs include Myanmar and Laos at 40%, Brunei at 25%, and Vietnam at 20%, while Singapore falls into the lowest tier at 10%.

FTI Chairman Kriengkrai Theinnukul stated that while new import tariffs are an unavoidable reality in the current global political and economic landscape, Thailand's achievement in negotiating the rate down from 36% to 19% reflects close cooperation between the public and private sectors.

He highlighted that the comprehensive feedback provided by the Thai private sector regarding potential impacts, coupled with the proactive work of the "Team Thailand" trade negotiation team, enabled Thailand to safeguard its trade interests.

This success is viewed as positive news amidst current challenges and an opportunity for Thai businesses to adapt and enhance their sustainable competitiveness.

