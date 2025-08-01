Thai Rice Exporters Shrug Off New US Tariff, Eye Broader Market Challenges

Thailand's rice exporters are downplaying the immediate impact of the new 19% US tariff on imported goods, which came into effect today, August 1, 2025.

While acknowledging the duty, they are more concerned about global market dynamics, including oversupply of white rice and a potential shift in Japan's import preferences towards the United States.

US President Donald Trump today signed an executive order implementing the 19% tariff on Thai imports, a reduction from the previously proposed 36%.

Rice is a significant Thai agricultural export to the US, where Thailand currently holds the largest market share, particularly for premium jasmine rice.

Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told "Thansettakij" that the 19% rate doesn't put Thailand at a significant disadvantage against Vietnam, its direct competitor, which faces a 20% tariff.

He suggested that the new duty would merely slow down the expected loss of jasmine rice market share to Vietnamese varieties like ST21, which are similarly priced.