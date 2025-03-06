Thailand seeks India, Vietnam alliance to stabilise rice prices

Thailand is set to hold talks with India and Vietnam about strategies to tackle falling rice prices caused by oversupply, the Commerce Ministry said. India and Vietnam are the world’s two biggest rice exporters.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced the plan in Parliament on Thursday in response to a question from People’s Party MP Narongdet Urankul, who queried the future of the reported 2.2 million tonnes of rice that Thailand has yet to sell.

Pichai said that the talks with India and Vietnam will focus on coordinating market strategies to control competition to prevent prices from falling further, ultimately aiming to support rice farmers across the three countries.

In addition, he said, the ministry has reached out to African nations, a potential market for Thai rice, and has so far secured a contract for 370,000 tonnes. He intends to travel later this month to finalise the agreement.