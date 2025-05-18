Thai government opens rice export opportunities for small farmers

He noted that, on May 14, the Cabinet approved a draft ministerial regulation concerning rice trade licensing fees. The key aspects of the regulation include a reduction in licensing fees for exporters of rice intended for international markets:

General exporters (previously charged 50,000 baht per licence with no registered capital requirement) are now divided into three categories:

Exporters with a registered capital of 5–10 million baht: Licence fee of 10,000 baht

Exporters with a registered capital of 10–20 million baht: Licence fee of 30,000 baht

Exporters with a registered capital exceeding 20 million baht: Licence fee of 50,000 baht

Exporters of packaged rice: Licence fee set at 10,000 baht, reduced from 20,000 baht.

Additionally, the government has waived renewal fees for general rice exporters and packaged rice exporters who are registered with government agencies.