Thai government opens rice export opportunities for small farmers

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub explained the administration’s achievements on the occasion of its three-month milestone, highlighting efforts to dismantle monopolies on Sunday.
"All forms of monopoly increase costs for the people, making them poorer. The government will expedite the process of breaking up monopolies, particularly in the rice industry, with the goal of enabling farmers and SMEs to export rice worldwide," Jirayu said, quoting Paetongtarn.
He noted that, on May 14, the Cabinet approved a draft ministerial regulation concerning rice trade licensing fees. The key aspects of the regulation include a reduction in licensing fees for exporters of rice intended for international markets:
General exporters (previously charged 50,000 baht per licence with no registered capital requirement) are now divided into three categories:
Exporters of packaged rice: Licence fee set at 10,000 baht, reduced from 20,000 baht.
Additionally, the government has waived renewal fees for general rice exporters and packaged rice exporters who are registered with government agencies.
"This policy enables Thai rice farmers to export their rice without relying on large corporations, effectively freeing up trade within today's global economy," Jirayu stated.
He emphasised that Paetongtarn’s government is committed to improving the livelihoods of Thai farmers, aiming to provide long-term economic stability.
The legal reform represents a significant transformation in Thailand’s rice export industry, addressing monopoly issues and empowering farmers and SMEs to compete in global rice markets, he concluded.