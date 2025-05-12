Japan retail rice prices fall for 1st time in 18 weeks

Despite this, the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh, which bought some 94 % of the auctioned rice, has completed shipments of 63,266 tons to wholesalers as of Thursday, only 32 % of the rice sold in the auctions in March.

After being sold to Zen-Noh and other buyers, government-stockpiled rice will be polished and packaged by wholesalers and shipped to retailers.

Considering the sluggish distribution, the ministry has urged Zen-Noh to accelerate the shipment schedule and expand the supply.