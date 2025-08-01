Thailand Details Concessions to US for Reduced Import Tariffs

The Thai government has disclosed the comprehensive list of concessions it made to the United States to successfully negotiate a significant reduction in reciprocal import tariffs.

Bangkok has agreed to a wide array of trade and investment measures, securing a lowered tariff rate of 19% on Thai goods, down from the originally proposed 36%. The new rate is effective from today, August 1, 2025.

According to information compiled by Nation TV, Thailand agreed to ten principal points in exchange for the reduced 19% tariff from the United States:

1) Near-Total Tariff Exemption for US Imports: Thailand has offered to implement zero tariffs on over 10,000 import items from the US (out of approximately 11,000 total items). These are predominantly goods not produced domestically or those produced in insufficient quantities, such as medical instruments, advanced automotive components, and specialised food products.

2) Reduction of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs): Thailand has pledged to reduce various obstacles, including sanitary regulations, customs procedures, and certification processes for US goods. This includes adopting a "post-clearance audit" system, which permits goods to clear customs before subsequent inspections, thereby expediting processes and lowering cost burdens for US exporters.

3) Opening Up EEC and Infrastructure Investment to US: Thailand has offered fast-track services and Board of Investment (BOI) incentives to American companies targeting three key sectors: clean energy, semiconductors/ICT, and logistics. This aims to position Thailand as a key investment hub for the US within ASEAN.

