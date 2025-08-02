Thailand Secures 19% US Tariff Deal, Boosting Competitive Edge Over Regional Rivals

Support Measures for Exporters

The government is preparing comprehensive support measures for affected businesses, particularly exporters.

A soft loan programme will be presented to the Cabinet shortly, whilst immediate assistance is already available through the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank).

EXIM Bank has implemented debt moratoriums, debt restructuring, payment deferrals of up to 365 days, and interest rate reductions of approximately 20% for affected exporters.

The bank has also increased credit facilities for working capital and expanded trade exhibition financing with export guarantee schemes to encourage market diversification.

Economic Stimulus Deployment

Regarding economic stimulus measures, Paopoom confirmed that 42 billion baht remains available from the 157 billion baht central budget allocation for economic stimulation.

The government maintains flexibility to adjust measures according to prevailing circumstances.

"All sectors continue to face some impact, though less than initially projected. Everyone still has increased burdens and constraints, so it remains the government's responsibility to provide ongoing support," he concluded.

The remaining funds from the competitiveness enhancement fund and economic stimulus budget await final decisions and further consideration as the government evaluates the most appropriate deployment strategies.