Thai Exporters Eye Growth Despite US Tariff Concerns

The Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) has indicated that a reduction in US import tariffs on Thai goods, from 36% to 19%, will alleviate some pressure on the nation's export sector.

Despite this positive development, concerns persist regarding rising costs and diminishing profit margins. The TSCC anticipates overall export growth of 5-7% for 2025.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, president of the TNSC, confirmed that the outcome of negotiations with the United States regarding the "Reciprocal Tariff" on Thai imports met the private sector's expectations.

He extended his appreciation to the Thai negotiating team for achieving this objective.

The new tariff rate, now closely aligned with those levied on key regional competitors, is expected to maintain the competitiveness of Thai products.

This clarity in tariff rates is projected to have a favourable impact on Thai exports in the latter half of the year, contributing to the forecast 5-7% growth for the entirety of 2025.