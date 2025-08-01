Thai SMEs Council Urges Support from Commerce Ministry Over US Tariffs

Thailand's Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Council has called for immediate measures from the Ministry of Commerce to support businesses preparing for the impact of the new 19% US import tariffs.

The call came during a meeting between the Ministry and SME representatives held on Friday, where concerns were raised about the direct consequences for many businesses.

Supree Thongpetch, President of the Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Council, expressed continued apprehension among SMEs despite Thailand securing a 19% tariff from the United States.

He highlighted that over 2 million export-oriented SMEs, particularly those selling directly to the US via online platforms like eBay and Amazon, would be directly affected. These businesses often export small quantities of diverse goods, from mother and baby clothing to aromatherapy products, which previously faced low or no import duties.

The new 19% tariff, he warned, would significantly increase their costs and could lead to a loss of competitiveness.

During the discussion with Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat and other Ministry executives, Supree appealed for urgent assistance. He specifically requested the Ministry to help find new markets, identify ways to reduce production costs, and enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs to adapt to future changes.

He also stressed the need for increased collaboration with the government, especially for businesses involved in AI and e-commerce, which could provide a foundation for SMEs.

Furthermore, he urged efforts to ensure Thai products are clearly differentiated from those of other countries to prevent "transshipment" issues, which would drastically inflate production costs.

