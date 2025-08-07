Powering the future: How one company is driving down costs and carbon with solar

In today's competitive business landscape, companies are facing increasing pressure to not only manage costs but also to adopt more sustainable practices.
For businesses with high energy consumption, such as warehouses and factories, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity.
By strategically managing energy costs, they can reduce their operational expenses and demonstrate a commitment to environmental stewardship.
Poonpipat, a leading warehouse operator, partnered with ONNEX SOLAR by SCG to install solar panels.
This initiative has cut daytime electricity costs by 40% and reduced CO₂ emissions by over 450 tons annually, showcasing a strong commitment to sustainable practices.
A recent survey by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) highlighted this issue, finding that for many businesses, electricity costs can account for 15-30% of their total production expenses.
This financial burden, coupled with rising energy price volatility, is pushing companies to find smarter, more sustainable solutions.
One such solution gaining traction is the use of solar panels. Poonpipat Co., Ltd., has partnered with ONNEX SOLAR by SCG to install solar rooftop systems on its facilities, proving that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand.
The concept of a "green warehouse" is evolving beyond simply installing a few solar panels. As Poonpipat’s Director of Business Development, Atitaya Pongsittisak, explains, it's about a complete business restructuring to maximise energy efficiency and minimise waste.
"Sustainability shouldn’t be perceived as a distant goal—it must start now," she says. "One of the simplest and most immediate result-driven steps is to utilise clean energy from the sun."
The results from Poonpipat’s initiative are tangible. The company has seen a 40% reduction in daytime electricity costs and a decrease in its carbon footprint of over 450 tons of CO₂ per year.
These figures align with industry data, which suggests that solar rooftop systems can reduce monthly electricity costs by 30-50% for businesses with significant daytime operations.
Beyond the energy savings, Poonpipat is maximising its use of space by turning its warehouse rooftops into valuable assets. This approach generates a return on investment without disrupting existing operations or tenants.
Poonpipat's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its solar panels. The company is also investing in electric hydraulic excavators and forklifts for cargo handling. This move helps reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, lowers noise pollution, and improves air quality—all of which are part of its broader "Go Green" vision.
This strategic pivot towards clean energy is no longer just about cost reduction; it's also about long-term credibility.
As global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards become more influential, customers and partners are increasingly using them to evaluate and select businesses. Investing in clean energy is a strategic move that not only appeals to a growing market but also builds a strong foundation for future business success.
The message is clear: for businesses with high energy needs, clean energy is not a fleeting trend. With the right commitment and expert partners, adopting solar power can be a powerful step toward steady and sustainable growth.