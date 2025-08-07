Powering the future: How one company is driving down costs and carbon with solar

Beyond the Bottom Line: The Green Warehouse

The concept of a "green warehouse" is evolving beyond simply installing a few solar panels. As Poonpipat’s Director of Business Development, Atitaya Pongsittisak, explains, it's about a complete business restructuring to maximise energy efficiency and minimise waste.

"Sustainability shouldn’t be perceived as a distant goal—it must start now," she says. "One of the simplest and most immediate result-driven steps is to utilise clean energy from the sun."

The results from Poonpipat’s initiative are tangible. The company has seen a 40% reduction in daytime electricity costs and a decrease in its carbon footprint of over 450 tons of CO₂ per year.

These figures align with industry data, which suggests that solar rooftop systems can reduce monthly electricity costs by 30-50% for businesses with significant daytime operations.

Beyond the energy savings, Poonpipat is maximising its use of space by turning its warehouse rooftops into valuable assets. This approach generates a return on investment without disrupting existing operations or tenants.

A Holistic Approach to Sustainability

Poonpipat's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its solar panels. The company is also investing in electric hydraulic excavators and forklifts for cargo handling. This move helps reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, lowers noise pollution, and improves air quality—all of which are part of its broader "Go Green" vision.

This strategic pivot towards clean energy is no longer just about cost reduction; it's also about long-term credibility.

As global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards become more influential, customers and partners are increasingly using them to evaluate and select businesses. Investing in clean energy is a strategic move that not only appeals to a growing market but also builds a strong foundation for future business success.

The message is clear: for businesses with high energy needs, clean energy is not a fleeting trend. With the right commitment and expert partners, adopting solar power can be a powerful step toward steady and sustainable growth.