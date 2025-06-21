South Korea and Thailand sign MOU to boost carbon neutrality

The agreement aims to enhance "Thailand Triangular Cooperation for Carbon Neutrality Capacity Building in the Electrical and Electronics Industry in ASEAN.”

The MOU was signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand by Youngsuk Jun, Director of KOICA Thailand; Chulvat Narinthrangura, Director-General of TICA; and Passakorn Chairat, Director-General of the Office of Industrial Economics, MIND. Park Yongmin, Ambassador of South Korea to Thailand, and Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, also attended the ceremony and emphasised the importance of strengthening Korea–Thailand cooperation to address global environmental challenges.

“This project is more than technical cooperation—it is a symbol of the evolving and equal partnership between Korea and Thailand,” said Ambassador Park “By combining our strengths and experiences, we are demonstrating how regional development can be both inclusive and sustainable.”