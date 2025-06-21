South Korea and Thailand sign MOU to boost carbon neutrality

The agreement aims to enhance "Thailand Triangular Cooperation for Carbon Neutrality Capacity Building in the Electrical and Electronics Industry in ASEAN.”
The MOU was signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand by Youngsuk Jun, Director of KOICA Thailand; Chulvat Narinthrangura, Director-General of TICA; and Passakorn Chairat, Director-General of the Office of Industrial Economics, MIND. Park Yongmin, Ambassador of South Korea to Thailand, and Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, also attended the ceremony and emphasised the importance of strengthening Korea–Thailand cooperation to address global environmental challenges.
“This project is more than technical cooperation—it is a symbol of the evolving and equal partnership between Korea and Thailand,” said Ambassador Park “By combining our strengths and experiences, we are demonstrating how regional development can be both inclusive and sustainable.”
This initiative represents a triangular cooperation model, in which two partner countries—Korea and Thailand—join forces to deliver development support beyond their borders to the wider ASEAN region. The partnership blends Korea’s development experience and technological expertise with Thailand’s regional insight and institutional leadership, forming a platform that is not only nationally significant but regionally transformative.
With a $6 million contribution from the Korean government, the project will be implemented through Thailand’s Electrical and Electronics Institute (EEI) in Samut Prakan and Bangkok. It aims to advance carbon neutrality in the EEI sector by strengthening eco-friendly production capabilities, enhancing LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) consulting services, promoting environmental awareness among industries and the public, developing quality testing systems for recycled materials, and introducing a results-based management system.
The MOU builds on a solid foundation of bilateral cooperation. Since the 1985 Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, Thailand has actively engaged in Korean training and fellowship programs. The partnership was further strengthened in 2014 when Thailand became a development partner, leading to a joint MOU and action plan between KOICA and TICA to advance collaborative development cooperation.
As a government agency under Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KOICA has been working since 1991 to support sustainable development across more than 60 countries. With an increasing focus on climate action, innovation, and inclusive growth, KOICA is playing a pivotal role in sharing Korea’s practical expertise in environmental policy and technology to advance both bilateral and multilateral partnerships.
Paisan Rupanichkij, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, “Thailand reaffirms its commitment to the 2030 Agenda by advancing SDG 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production. This project supports the shift toward a green and sustainable electrical and electronics industry, aligning the industrial sector—accounting for 30% of GDP—with sustainable development.”
The newly signed MOU not only reaffirms the long-standing partnership between Korea and Thailand but also positions their joint efforts as a blueprint for regional capacity building across ASEAN. It demonstrates how co-led, locally grounded, and globally minded initiatives can help pave the way toward a more sustainable and climate-resilient future for Southeast Asia.