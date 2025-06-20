South Korean cabinet approves universal cash grant amid controversy

The move came just hours after Lee returned from a three-day trip to Canada. The liberal president reviewed the spending package, which the government says is aimed at reviving the sluggish consumer demand that has left many small business owners on the brink of collapse.

“Now is the time to use the state budget, given the gravity of the pain ordinary people are suffering,” Lee said during the meeting.

Stressing a pressing need to stimulate the national economy, Lee said, "If you spend money for some reason, I think the benefits should at least be enjoyed fairly by the people."

The one-off universal cash-equivalent payout will amount to at least 150,000 won (US$110) to all South Koreans. Those who cannot afford basic living expenses due to extreme poverty and inability to get a job would be eligible for 400,000 won, while those categorised as "near poor" in South Korea will receive 300,000 won.

In addition to the above, people in the bottom 90 per cent of the income bracket will each receive an additional 100,000 won.

Second Vice Finance Minister Lim Ki-keun estimated some 13 trillion won in consumption was anticipated.