Anutin to Preside Over National Planning Summit for 2026 IMF-World Bank Meetings

Thailand prepares to host over 15,000 global delegates for the 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, marking its second stint as host for the premier summit.



Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to chair a high-level national committee meeting on Monday, 11 May 2026, to fast-track preparations for Thailand’s role as host of the 2026 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings.

The gathering, often cited as the most influential economic and financial forum on the global calendar, will be held in Bangkok between 12 and 18 October 2026. Government projections suggest that more than 15,000 delegates—including finance ministers, central bank governors, and leading economists from 191 member nations—will descend on the capital.

According to government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, the Prime Minister views the summit as a pivotal opportunity to bolster Thailand’s stature on the international stage.

Amidst a backdrop of geopolitical friction, energy instability, and rapid digital disruption, the event is seen as a platform to demonstrate Thailand’s economic resilience.

