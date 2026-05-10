Anutin to Preside Over National Planning Summit for 2026 IMF-World Bank Meetings

Thailand prepares to host over 15,000 global delegates for the 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, marking its second stint as host for the premier summit.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to chair a high-level national committee meeting on Monday, 11 May 2026, to fast-track preparations for Thailand’s role as host of the 2026 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings.
The gathering, often cited as the most influential economic and financial forum on the global calendar, will be held in Bangkok between 12 and 18 October 2026. Government projections suggest that more than 15,000 delegates—including finance ministers, central bank governors, and leading economists from 191 member nations—will descend on the capital.
According to government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, the Prime Minister views the summit as a pivotal opportunity to bolster Thailand’s stature on the international stage.
Amidst a backdrop of geopolitical friction, energy instability, and rapid digital disruption, the event is seen as a platform to demonstrate Thailand’s economic resilience.
Ratchada noted that Thailand is one of only three nations, alongside Japan and Turkey, to have been selected to host this prestigious summit on two separate occasions.
This rare distinction is being interpreted as a strong signal of international trust in the Kingdom's long-term fiscal stability and organisational capacity.
‘Thailand’s New Horizon’
The government has unveiled the official theme for the 2026 meetings: "Thailand’s New Horizon: Empowering People, Building Resilience." This mission statement aims to highlight the country's transition towards a more flexible and inclusive economy in a post-pandemic world.
Anutin has instructed the government’s economic departments to ensure the hosting duties provide more than just a superficial boost to the nation’s image.
The strategy focuses on achieving three key objectives:
Policy & Technology: Showcasing Thailand's economic vision and absorbing global expertise in emerging financial technologies.
Networking: Building robust international cooperation frameworks.
Soft Power: Promoting Thai culture, tourism, and investment opportunities directly to the world's most influential financial decision-makers.
"The Prime Minister is adamant that this hosting duty must translate into tangible benefits for the Thai public," Ratchada added.
By opening a dialogue with the global financial elite, the government hopes to secure long-term investment that will sustain the country’s growth well beyond the summit’s conclusion.