Resilient Wealth: How Experts Plan to Navigate Regional AI Boom

As structural volatility replaces predictable market cycles, top financial minds outline the definitive blueprint for long-term wealth preservation.
The Thailand Investment Forum 2026 arrived at a critical juncture for both domestic and international investors. Amid shifting geopolitical alignments, sticky global inflation, and rapid technological disruption, the overarching consensus among the panel of premier financial specialists was clear: the era of predictable macroeconomic cycles has given way to structural, long-term volatility.
Instead of chasing short-term market timing or maximum nominal returns, institutional experts agree that the modern mandate for wealth preservation is portfolio resilience.
Investors must transition from speculative trading to structured asset allocation, building a robust core capable of weathering what is being termed a period of "Global Disorder."
To navigate this landscape, specialists universally recommended a structured Core-Satellite asset allocation model, abandoning emotional reactions to short-term headlines.
Pongsakorn Poonphichaidthum, managing director at Pine Wealth Solution Securities, noted that the global economy is facing severe geopolitical friction, accelerating trade decoupling through protectionist tariffs, and rapid AI developments altering corporate competitive advantages overnight.
He warned that investors frequently fall into investment traps—paralysed by 24/7 news cycles, failing to adjust portfolios rapidly during corrections, or chasing market hype at overvalued peaks.
To counteract this, Pongsakorn proposed a strict ninety-ten allocation split.
The ninety per cent core portfolio is dedicated entirely to capital preservation and steady compounding through low-risk instruments like Absolute Return long-short equity strategies designed to strictly cap maximum drawdowns at five per cent while targeting steady annual returns.
Operational infrastructure and power plant funds are also highly valued in this core for generating predictable cash flows of around eight and a half per cent annually.
The remaining ten per cent satellite portfolio should be managed by specialists to capture high-alpha megatrends, specifically targeted at advanced AI infrastructure, data centres, quantum computing, and upstream commodities like copper and rare earth minerals.
Tortrakun Satayaprasert, head of Structuring and Products Development at Krung Thai Bank, added that current volatility is the manifestation of long-term global themes, such as the "America First" reshoring trend, which prioritises domestic manufacturing supply chains over pure cost efficiency.
Concurrently, global interest rates are staying higher for longer, with sovereign bond yields hovering near twenty-year highs. With US inflation proving sticky, Tortrakun advised a rigorous focus on corporate balance sheets, explicitly differentiating between companies with organic cash flows and those overly reliant on expensive debt financing.
While tech valuations appear elevated, speakers generally rejected the notion that artificial intelligence is in a speculative bubble. Tortrakun noted that average price-to-earnings ratios in tech have not skewed abnormally high because the price appreciation is backed by genuine earnings growth.
However, because global equity funds are heavily concentrated in AI-adjacent markets like the US, Taiwan, and South Korea, avoiding AI entirely is virtually impossible.
Sorrabhol Virameteekul, Investment Strategy Team Head at Kasikorn Securities, observed that the initial tech hyper-growth phase is consolidating, and capital expenditure from global tech giants is actively pivoting toward hardware infrastructure across East and Southeast Asia.
Sornchai Suneta, CFA, deputy head of High Net Worth and Affluent Banking at Siam Commercial Bank, emphasised integrating more complex alternative assets into the core to build structural resistance against market cycles.
This includes private equity, private real estate, corporate bonds, and perpetual notes.
Sornchai highlighted that historical data over the last twenty years shows that an investor who missed just five of the best-performing days in the S&P 500 index would see their long-term returns slashed by nearly thirty per cent. Therefore, a resilient portfolio must be maintained with strict discipline.
Sornchai outlined five critical pitfalls investors must avoid: succumbing to emotional panic during transient geopolitical crises; impatience within the satellite portfolio leading to buying assets at peak valuations; excessive trading within the core portfolio which erodes long-term returns via transactional fees; diluting returns by spreading satellite allocations across too many disparate themes; and neglecting routine performance follow-ups to ensure selected funds remain top-tier in their sectors.
A highly encouraging takeaway for regional asset allocators is that Asia is entering its most significant structural investment boom since 2002, propelled by AI infrastructure deployment, the reshoring of supply chains, and domestic energy security.
This makes Asian equity markets structurally compelling compared to their Western counterparts for the latter half of 2026. For Thailand specifically, a major macroeconomic tailwind is its emergence as a primary data centre hub for Southeast Asia.
As Singapore encounters strict physical land constraints and Malaysia’s market approaches capacity, foreign direct investment is shifting to Thailand.
Sorrabhol explained that this structural pivot directly stimulates four distinct economic phases: industrial estate land sales, specialised construction, commercial power generation, and water utility infrastructure required for liquid cooling systems.
Furthermore, Thailand maintains high-end manufacturing capabilities in advanced printed circuit boards (PCB) and photonics, with domestic facilities supplying vital components to major global semiconductor foundries.
Based on these institutional insights, the definitive recommendation for investors in 2026 is to deploy ninety per cent of capital into a defensive core focused on absolute returns and infrastructure, whilst reserving ten per cent for a tactical satellite portfolio to capture structural megatrends using a buy-on-dip strategy.
For specific stock selections within the Thai market, Koraphat Vorachet, head of Research at Krungsri Securities, highlighted Bangkok Bank (BBL) as a premier value play positioned to benefit from recovering domestic corporate credit and expanding public sector investments in late 2026.
For infrastructure and utility exposure, Gulf Energy Development (GULF) is uniquely positioned to capture the exponential spike in baseload electricity demand driven by hyperscale data centres setting up operations domestically.
In the industrial and technology supply chains, WHA Corporation (WHA) stands out as a prime beneficiary of the regional manufacturing relocation trend, while its subsidiary WHA Utilities and Power (WHAUP) is highly recommended due to the massive raw water supply infrastructure required for data centre cooling.
Finally, KCE Electronics (KCE) provides an excellent tactical choice on market pullbacks, leveraging its advanced circuit board manufacturing capabilities to feed directly into the global high-tech electronics boom.