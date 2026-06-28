Resilient Wealth: How Experts Plan to Navigate Regional AI Boom

As structural volatility replaces predictable market cycles, top financial minds outline the definitive blueprint for long-term wealth preservation.



The Thailand Investment Forum 2026 arrived at a critical juncture for both domestic and international investors. Amid shifting geopolitical alignments, sticky global inflation, and rapid technological disruption, the overarching consensus among the panel of premier financial specialists was clear: the era of predictable macroeconomic cycles has given way to structural, long-term volatility.

Instead of chasing short-term market timing or maximum nominal returns, institutional experts agree that the modern mandate for wealth preservation is portfolio resilience.

Investors must transition from speculative trading to structured asset allocation, building a robust core capable of weathering what is being termed a period of "Global Disorder."

To navigate this landscape, specialists universally recommended a structured Core-Satellite asset allocation model, abandoning emotional reactions to short-term headlines.

Pongsakorn Poonphichaidthum, managing director at Pine Wealth Solution Securities, noted that the global economy is facing severe geopolitical friction, accelerating trade decoupling through protectionist tariffs, and rapid AI developments altering corporate competitive advantages overnight.

He warned that investors frequently fall into investment traps—paralysed by 24/7 news cycles, failing to adjust portfolios rapidly during corrections, or chasing market hype at overvalued peaks.

To counteract this, Pongsakorn proposed a strict ninety-ten allocation split.