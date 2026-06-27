Permanent Disorder: How Trade Wars and Geopolitical Fractures Are Rewriting the Rules of Investment

FETCO's Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn warns the era of low rates and free trade is dead, but agile investors can still find value in AI and non-aligned hubs.

The world has entered a structural, lasting era of disorder. The comfortable macroeconomic certainties of the past three decades have dissolved, and investors who blindly cling to old playbooks do so at their peril.

That was the central message delivered by Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO), during his keynote address at the Thailand Investment Forum 2026 on Saturday.

Speaking at the event hosted by Krungthep Turakij at the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Paiboon mapped out the collapse of the post-Cold War international order and what it means for global capital.

However, his outlook was not entirely bleak. He argued that Thailand—strategically positioned as a geopolitically neutral player—is uniquely placed to navigate the gathering storm.

The Death of a Benign Era

Paiboon contrasted the current volatility with the unusually stable 30-year window that ran from the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s up to 2019. During this golden era of globalisation, interest rates trended steadily downward, supply chains were optimised for absolute cost efficiency, and global GDP growth remained reliably predictable.