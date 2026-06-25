Thai gold prices plunge 1,350 baht as global bullion slides

Thailand’s gold market opened sharply lower on June 25, with domestic prices dropping by 1,350 baht in the first price announcement of the day.

The Gold Traders Association announced the first adjustment at 9.08am, sending local gold prices down heavily from the previous day’s closing level. On June 24, gold prices had already been adjusted 34 times during the day, ending with a total decline of 450 baht and bringing gold bar prices to 64,350 baht per baht-weight.





Domestic gold prices open sharply lower

For 96.5% gold in Thailand on June 25, the first announced prices were as follows.

Gold ornaments were priced at 63,800 baht per baht-weight for selling, with the tax base set at 61,549.60 baht.

Gold bars were priced at 63,000 baht per baht-weight for selling and 62,800 baht for buying.

Previous day saw repeated adjustments

The latest decline followed a volatile trading day on June 24, when the Gold Traders Association made 34 price announcements.

By the final announcement of that day, gold ornaments were selling at 65,150 baht per baht-weight, with the tax base at 62,868.52 baht.

Gold bars were selling at 64,350 baht per baht-weight and were being bought at 64,150 baht.