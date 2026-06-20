Central banks cut dollar reliance as gold gains ground in reserves

Gold stands out as a safe-haven asset in crises

When asked why they hold gold, 90% of respondents said gold’s performance during times of crisis was the most important factor, the highest level recorded since the survey began.

Meanwhile, 84% said gold plays a role as a store of value, while 83% said it helps diversify reserve portfolios.

Among emerging market and developing economies, 92% of respondents viewed gold’s ability to preserve value during crises as an important reason for holding it, compared with 81% among advanced economies.

In addition, 85% of EMDE respondents viewed gold as a hedge against geopolitical risk, compared with 56% among advanced economies.

The survey also found that 76% of central banks still manage gold separately from other reserve assets.

The main reason is that gold is seen as a strategic asset, with 75% of respondents selecting this as a reason, up from 64% the previous year.

The most popular form of gold for both purchases and holdings remains London Good Delivery bars. Some 62% of respondents chose them as the main form for purchases, while 93% selected them as the main form for holdings.



Central banks diversify gold storage locations

Although the Bank of England remains the most popular gold storage location, used by 57% of respondents, the survey found that more central banks are beginning to diversify where they store their gold.

Over the past 12 months, 10% of respondents said they had diversified overseas storage locations, up from 2% in the previous year.

Another 9% said they had increased domestic gold storage.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, 9% of central banks plan to diversify overseas storage locations further, while 7% plan to increase domestic gold storage.

The 2026 survey, conducted from February 5 to May 19, 2026, reflects continued confidence in gold as a reserve asset, with 76 central banks taking part.

The World Gold Council said macroeconomic uncertainty, interest rates, inflation and geopolitical risks remain key factors encouraging central banks to focus more carefully on diversification and reserve management.

In an increasingly volatile and unpredictable global environment, gold continues to be recognised for its safety, liquidity and potential returns — core investment objectives for central banks. The latest survey suggests that global central bank demand for gold is likely to remain high in the future.