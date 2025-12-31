Thai army reaffirms sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan, Khlong Phaeng and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo

The 1st Army Area Command has insisted that Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo are under Thai sovereignty, saying its recent operations in the Thai–Cambodian border area were necessary to protect national security and residents in border communities.

In a statement, the command said its actions were carried out “with prudence” and based on conditions on the ground, guided by necessity and responsibility for national security and public safety.

It said the three locations “have always been under Thai sovereignty”, but Thailand allowed Cambodian refugees to use the areas as temporary shelters during Cambodia’s civil war on humanitarian grounds, with international organisations providing assistance. Mass influx of Cambodian refugees occurred in 1979 following the Vietnamese invasion.