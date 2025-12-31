Thai army reaffirms sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan, Khlong Phaeng and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo

The 1st Army Area Command has insisted that Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo are under Thai sovereignty, saying its recent operations in the Thai–Cambodian border area were necessary to protect national security and residents in border communities.
In a statement, the command said its actions were carried out “with prudence” and based on conditions on the ground, guided by necessity and responsibility for national security and public safety.
It said the three locations “have always been under Thai sovereignty”, but Thailand allowed Cambodian refugees to use the areas as temporary shelters during Cambodia’s civil war on humanitarian grounds, with international organisations providing assistance. Mass influx of Cambodian refugees occurred in 1979 following the Vietnamese invasion.
The command stressed that the move was a humanitarian measure and did not constitute any transfer of authority or rights over the areas.
It said Thailand later detected changes that raised security concerns, including the construction of buildings resembling Cambodian government offices and the presence of Cambodian armed forces and security units stationed in the area. The command said this represented a shift from a humanitarian shelter to a situation affecting national security and sovereignty.
The 1st Army Area said its “reorganisation” of the area, including the demolition of some structures, was aimed at restoring peace and order and preventing further use of the locations in ways that could affect national security. It said its operations did not target civilians and that humanitarian principles remained a consistent consideration.
The command added that Thailand had no policy of violating another country’s sovereignty, saying all actions were intended to protect Thai sovereignty, security and the safety of people living along the border.
It also pledged that operations would be conducted transparently and prudently, based on facts on the ground, and said it would continue to protect national interests and public peace and security.