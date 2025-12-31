Cambodia: Thailand returns 18 soldiers under KL deal

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry says Thai authorities have handed over 18 Cambodian soldiers back to Cambodia, describing the move as part of the peace agreement set out in the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration.

Khmer Times reported that at 10am on December 31, 2025, the handover took place at the Phrom international border checkpoint in Pailin province, with the soldiers returning home after being held by Thai authorities for 155 days.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Gen Mali Socheata said the release reflected the spirit of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration on the Cambodia–Thailand peace agreement, which was signed on October 26, 2025 by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s prime minister.

She said the agreement was reached under the witness of global leaders, including US President Donald J. Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.