Cambodia: Thailand returns 18 soldiers under KL deal

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry says Thai authorities have handed over 18 Cambodian soldiers back to Cambodia, describing the move as part of the peace agreement set out in the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration.
Khmer Times reported that at 10am on December 31, 2025, the handover took place at the Phrom international border checkpoint in Pailin province, with the soldiers returning home after being held by Thai authorities for 155 days.
Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Gen Mali Socheata said the release reflected the spirit of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration on the Cambodia–Thailand peace agreement, which was signed on October 26, 2025 by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s prime minister.
She said the agreement was reached under the witness of global leaders, including US President Donald J. Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
The handover process was also monitored by an ASEAN Observer Team and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), she said.
Mali added that Cambodia remains committed to leaving no Cambodian soldier behind, using diplomatic channels and international humanitarian law to bring the troops back to their families.
Cambodia “hopes strongly” that the release will help build mutual trust and confidence, she said, adding that Phnom Penh believes the development will support an environment conducive to peace, stability and the full normalisation of Thailand–Cambodia relations for the benefit of both countries and the region.