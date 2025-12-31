NSC says JBC talks must wait; may review MOU 43

- It stressed that such actions are consistent with key principles of international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction between combatants and civilians, proportionality and humanity. It added that the approach also aligns with the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which seeks to prohibit the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines and to ensure their destruction, requiring states parties to refrain from actions that could endanger civilians, carry out systematic mine clearance, and prevent future incidents that cause losses to any side.

- Thailand said adherence to humanitarian principles and genuine compliance with obligations under the convention would provide a critical foundation for building trust, peace and sustainable security along the border and across the wider region.

5) Cybercrime and online scams

- The NSC noted that Thailand’s Foreign Ministry and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) held an international conference on combating online scams on December 17–18, 2025, with more than 60 countries participating. It described online scam networks as a serious transnational threat and expressed regret that Cambodia did not attend.

- It said Thai police have prepared cooperation plans with Cambodia on transnational crime, cyber fraud and human trafficking, but progress has been limited and Thailand wants firm, concrete Cambodian action.

6) Border demarcation

- The NSC said border issues will be handled through the Thailand–Cambodia JBC mechanism, in line with international law and relevant treaties. Thailand will rely primarily on the 1:50,000 map, describing it as clear, accurate and consistent with the terrain. However, it said any future JBC meeting must consider appropriate conditions and timing because the current Thai administration is a caretaker government. It said it is therefore for the next government to decide how to proceed, adding this could include reviewing MOU 43.

7) The NSC said Thailand will comply with the joint statement as long as Cambodia does the same, and said Thai forces will maintain readiness to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security and public safety.