NSC says JBC talks must wait; may review MOU 43

On December 31, 2025, the Office of the National Security Council (NSC) issued a statement on the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, saying:
1) The Office of the National Security Council, acting as secretariat to the NSC chaired by the prime minister, welcomed the joint statement from the third special meeting of the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC). It said the outcome reflected Thailand’s sincerity and commitment to peaceful resolution through bilateral mechanisms. The NSC said the joint statement followed a framework approved by the NSC and the cabinet on December 26, 2025.
2) NSC said signing the joint statement was the result of careful consideration by the government and relevant agencies, prioritising the safety and wellbeing of officials and the public. Thailand remains committed to peaceful means, it said, but added that if Thailand’s sovereignty is violated or it is attacked again, Thailand has a legitimate right to self-defence based on necessity and proportionality under the UN Charter and international law.
3) Assistance and compensation for those affected
The NSC expressed condolences for losses among military personnel, police and civilians. It said it is coordinating with the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry and the Royal Thai Police to provide appropriate, comprehensive and ongoing assistance and compensation, while ensuring safety and wellbeing in affected areas.
4) Humanitarian issues
- Thailand places strong emphasis on international humanitarian law and protection of non-combatants, the NSC said. It cited the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers on December 31 under NSC Resolution 18/2025 as evidence of Thailand’s commitment to humanitarian principles and international obligations.
- Thailand said it expects Cambodia to demonstrate a concrete and practical commitment to complying with international law and humanitarian principles in the same way, particularly on issues that directly affect public safety. These include protecting the welfare of Thai nationals in Cambodia and facilitating their safe return, as well as preventing harm from anti-personnel landmines to avoid repeated losses. Cambodia, it said, must show sincerity in cooperating and urgently accelerate mine-clearance operations in high-risk areas.
- It stressed that such actions are consistent with key principles of international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction between combatants and civilians, proportionality and humanity. It added that the approach also aligns with the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which seeks to prohibit the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines and to ensure their destruction, requiring states parties to refrain from actions that could endanger civilians, carry out systematic mine clearance, and prevent future incidents that cause losses to any side.
- Thailand said adherence to humanitarian principles and genuine compliance with obligations under the convention would provide a critical foundation for building trust, peace and sustainable security along the border and across the wider region.
5) Cybercrime and online scams
- The NSC noted that Thailand’s Foreign Ministry and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) held an international conference on combating online scams on December 17–18, 2025, with more than 60 countries participating. It described online scam networks as a serious transnational threat and expressed regret that Cambodia did not attend.
- It said Thai police have prepared cooperation plans with Cambodia on transnational crime, cyber fraud and human trafficking, but progress has been limited and Thailand wants firm, concrete Cambodian action.
6) Border demarcation
- The NSC said border issues will be handled through the Thailand–Cambodia JBC mechanism, in line with international law and relevant treaties. Thailand will rely primarily on the 1:50,000 map, describing it as clear, accurate and consistent with the terrain. However, it said any future JBC meeting must consider appropriate conditions and timing because the current Thai administration is a caretaker government. It said it is therefore for the next government to decide how to proceed, adding this could include reviewing MOU 43.
7) The NSC said Thailand will comply with the joint statement as long as Cambodia does the same, and said Thai forces will maintain readiness to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security and public safety.