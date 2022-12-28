Environment Ministry probes National Parks chief charged with massive corruption

Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) police detained Rutchada during a bribery sting operation at his Chatuchak office in Bangkok on Tuesday morning.

After the shock arrest, ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat issued an order to form a panel for a seven-day investigation.

ACD police raided Rutchada’s office after Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi, accused the department chief of demanding bribes from his subordinates.

Chaiwat is himself accused in the 2017 murder of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen.

Chaiwat alleged Rutchada demanded senior subordinates make cash payments of 500,000 baht in exchange for not being transferred to remote areas.

Rutchada also stole 18.5% of budget for national parks and sanctuaries, and 30% of the budget for forest fire prevention units, Chaiwat alleged.

Police said they found 4.9 million baht in cash in Rutchada’s desk and dressing room on Tuesday.

National Anti-Corruption Committee chief Niwatchai Kasemmongkol told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that police caught Rutchada receiving a 98,000-baht bribe in an envelope and had an audio recording of him asking for the bribe earlier. Rutchada denied the charges.