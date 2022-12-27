National park chief arrested for allegedly demanding bribes, misappropriation

Police from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) arrested Ratchada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya at his office at the department’s head office in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.

Police reportedly found five million cash at Ratchada’s office, which was seized after he failed to explain its source.

The ACD police raided Ratchada’s office after Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, filed a complaint with the ACD, accusing the department chief of demanding bribes from his subordinates.