As smog returns to alarming levels, the Environment Ministry touts its action plan

There were 2,278 fires in Thailand on Thursday and more than half (1,516) were in the North, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

On Friday, the level of PM2.5 air pollution reached 326 micrograms per cubic metre of air, more than six times higher than Thailand’s maximum safe level, according to air-quality monitoring stations in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Long-term exposure to PM2.5 can be fatal. It refers to fine dust in the air, technically particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter.

The environment ministry said on Friday that the main causes of the pollution are setting farm land afire, wildfires, and smog drifting in from neighbouring counties.

The government has not been negligent but has paid close attention to air pollution, the ministry said.