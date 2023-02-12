background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, February 27, 2023
Environment Ministry promoting low-carbon, eco-friendly tourism

SUNDAY, February 12, 2023

As a key contributor to the Thai economy, the tourism industry requires a development approach that promotes sustainability, while raising public awareness of environmental impacts, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa.

Varawut was speaking at a luncheon organised by tourism nonprofit SKAL International Bangkok under the theme “The Environment and Thailand’s Tourism”. It was held on February 8 at the Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok.

“Thailand is full of natural attractions and interesting activities that can be developed using the BCG economy model,” he said, referring to the Bio-Circular-Green model.

“The model essentially focuses on promoting economic gains while ensuring sustainable management of natural resources and environment,” he said.

Varawut pointed out that Thailand has several attractions that have been classified as world heritage sites, which could help attract eco-tourists from around the world.

“The Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in the western region was Thailand’s sixth and latest site named as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2021, while Satun Geopark was the first site in Thailand that was named as a Unesco Global Geopark in 2018,” he said.

“The government is planning to propose the Andaman Islands and Korat Geopark to be considered as a Unesco World Heritage site and geopark in the future,” Varawut added.

His ministry has implemented several measures to promote eco-friendly practices at natural attractions, he said. These include using e-tickets and online reservations via the QueQ application to reduce crowding and waste, implementing a universal design for facilities within national parks, and granting green awards for national parks and hotels that demonstrate outstanding environmental-protection efforts.

“The ministry also promotes low-carbon tourism by banning plastic and foam packaging in national parks and prohibiting smoking at beaches,” Varawut said.

